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Pune RTO authorises 795 auto stands, down from 1000 in streamlining exercise

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said that the exercise is necessary to adapt to the city’s rapidly changing infrastructure.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:00 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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PUNE: Following a comprehensive survey, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has authorised 795 autorickshaw stands across the city, marking a significant reduction from the earlier tally of over 1,000 stands. The drop is largely due to the impact of ongoing metro rail and other public infrastructure projects that have altered road layouts and reduced available space for parking and halting.

Mumbai, India - October 13, 2022: Auto driver G. Annadurai from Chennai poses for the picture with Mumbai's autorickshaw drivers, at BKC, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Based on the findings of the survey conducted last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to begin marking designated blocks for these auto stands in the coming weeks, with a view to better organising the city’s autorickshaw system, reducing roadside congestion, and improving last-mile connectivity for commuters.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said that the exercise is necessary to adapt to the city’s rapidly changing infrastructure. “Over the past few years, Pune has seen large-scale infrastructure development, especially with metro construction and road-widening works. This has directly affected several existing autorickshaw stands, many of which either had to be removed or relocated. The recent survey was conducted to reassess the ground reality and identify feasible locations where auto stands can function without obstructing traffic flow,” he said. The reduced number of stands does not indicate a shortage but rather a rationalisation based on current urban conditions. “The idea is to have well-planned, clearly marked stands instead of unregulated halting points. With the PMC now taking up the marking of designated blocks, commuters will find it easier to locate autos, and drivers will also benefit from a more structured system,” Bhosale noted.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune RTO authorises 795 auto stands, down from 1000 in streamlining exercise
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune RTO authorises 795 auto stands, down from 1000 in streamlining exercise
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