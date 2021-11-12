Pune RTO collects 3,386,400 in fines from people without PUC certificates

PUNE The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has collected ₹3,386,400 in fines from 3,386 vehicle owners in the last three years for not carrying pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One has to pay ₹1,000 if the vehicle does not have a PUC certificate.

“After the process of acquiring PUC certificates went online, more people have become active in getting certificates. Even old vehicles (older by more than 15 years) which need re-registration need to have PUC certificates. If one does not have a PUC then one cannot do registration of their vehicle,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer.

The PUC vans are deputed at petrol pumps and highways which makes easy access for people to get the certificates.

“When a person is caught for PUC violation– an online memo is generated and all the documents are checked, whichever document is missing for that fine is collected,” added Bhor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of violations has increased in the last six months (April-October) with RTO officials on duty penalising 1,114 people and collecting ₹11,14,000 in fines.

“We get three-four people in a day who don’t have or carry the PUC certificate or have not renewed it. Since many colleges have not started offline classes, the numbers of youth coming for getting certificates are less,” said Suraj Gokhale, whose PUC van is placed on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) circle road.

With air quality deterioration being high during the winter season, authorities are making sure vehicles in core areas of the city do not add up to the increase in pollution.