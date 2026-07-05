Pune RTO cracks down on vehicles without HSRP

With the Maharashtra government’s deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) having ended on June 30, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has intensified its enforcement drive against vehicles without the mandatory plates.

Vehicle owners found without HSRP plates are fined ₹1,000 each under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. (HT)

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The special crackdown, which began on July 1, entered its third day on Friday with enforcement teams inspecting major roads, traffic junctions and prominent locations across the city. Vehicle owners found without HSRP plates are fined ₹1,000 each under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. According to RTO officials, action has been taken against more than 300 vehicles during the three-day drive, and the enforcement campaign will continue until compliance improves.

The crackdown follows repeated extensions granted by the Maharashtra government for HSRP installation over the past year. Despite several awareness campaigns and reminders by the transport department, a significant number of vehicle owners have still not replaced their conventional number plates with tamper-proof HSRP plates. Pune remains among the regions with a large number of pending installations, prompting the RTO to shift its focus from awareness to strict enforcement. Inspection teams are checking both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, verifying registration details and ensuring that vehicles are fitted with the mandatory security number plates.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, Swapnil Bhosale, said, “During the past three days, action has been taken against more than 300 vehicles found without HSRP number plates, and each violator has been fined ₹1,000. This drive will continue in the coming weeks. HSRP is not merely a regulatory requirement but an important security feature that helps establish the identity of vehicles and prevents misuse through duplicate or fake number plates. We appeal to all vehicle owners who have not yet installed HSRP to complete the process immediately through authorised centres. Delaying compliance will only result in penalties, as the RTO will continue its strict enforcement drive without any relaxation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, Swapnil Bhosale, said, “During the past three days, action has been taken against more than 300 vehicles found without HSRP number plates, and each violator has been fined ₹1,000. This drive will continue in the coming weeks. HSRP is not merely a regulatory requirement but an important security feature that helps establish the identity of vehicles and prevents misuse through duplicate or fake number plates. We appeal to all vehicle owners who have not yet installed HSRP to complete the process immediately through authorised centres. Delaying compliance will only result in penalties, as the RTO will continue its strict enforcement drive without any relaxation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, some vehicle owners who applied for HSRP installation blamed delays in securing appointments. A vehicle owner awaiting installation, Sagar Abnawe said, “I registered for HSRP installation before the deadline, but I am still waiting for my appointment because of the rush. The installation process should be faster for those who have already applied. I hope the authorities consider such cases while carrying out enforcement.”

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