...
...
Next Story

Pune RTO cracks down on vehicles without HSRP

The special crackdown, which began on July 1, entered its third day on Friday with enforcement teams inspecting major roads, traffic junctions and prominent locations across the city

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 08:21 AM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

With the Maharashtra government’s deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) having ended on June 30, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has intensified its enforcement drive against vehicles without the mandatory plates.

Vehicle owners found without HSRP plates are fined ₹1,000 each under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. (HT)
Vehicle owners found without HSRP plates are fined ₹1,000 each under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. (HT)

The special crackdown, which began on July 1, entered its third day on Friday with enforcement teams inspecting major roads, traffic junctions and prominent locations across the city. Vehicle owners found without HSRP plates are fined 1,000 each under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. According to RTO officials, action has been taken against more than 300 vehicles during the three-day drive, and the enforcement campaign will continue until compliance improves.

The crackdown follows repeated extensions granted by the Maharashtra government for HSRP installation over the past year. Despite several awareness campaigns and reminders by the transport department, a significant number of vehicle owners have still not replaced their conventional number plates with tamper-proof HSRP plates. Pune remains among the regions with a large number of pending installations, prompting the RTO to shift its focus from awareness to strict enforcement. Inspection teams are checking both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, verifying registration details and ensuring that vehicles are fitted with the mandatory security number plates.

Meanwhile, some vehicle owners who applied for HSRP installation blamed delays in securing appointments. A vehicle owner awaiting installation, Sagar Abnawe said, “I registered for HSRP installation before the deadline, but I am still waiting for my appointment because of the rush. The installation process should be faster for those who have already applied. I hope the authorities consider such cases while carrying out enforcement.”

 
Home/Cities/Pune News/Pune RTO cracks down on vehicles without HSRP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe