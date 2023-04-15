Registration of 35K old vehicles renewed in Pune RTO

Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has registered more than 35,000 vehicles which are over 15 years and now they can operate on city roads. Many people still favour driving old vehicles despite the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India’s hike in the green tax. Pune RTO has earned a revenue of ₹10 crore from the green tax.

As per Pune RTO, to reduce the increasing pollution the ministry of transport has levied a green tax on private category vehicles above 15 years. So that people avoid using old vehicles, the latter scheme is to scrap these vehicles under the scrapping policy and provide financial assistance to the concerned vehicle owners to buy a new vehicle. However, this is not yet applicable to private category vehicles.

While the re-registration of all vehicles over 15 years of age is mandatory. A total of 35,423 vehicles were re-registered in the Pune RTO in the financial year 2022-23. In this, 22,436 were non-transport vehicles and 12,987 vehicles belong to the transport category. From this, the RTO has received an income revenue of ₹9.97 crore.

“For re-registration of a vehicle, it is fixed 15 years for non-transport vehicles and 8 years for transport vehicles. After re-registration of non-transport vehicles, the vehicle can be used for further five years. There is no need to do passing registration again for the vehicle. However, after the re-registration of transport vehicles, it is mandatory to pass the vehicle every year for the next five years,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer at Pune RTO.

“Around 35,000 vehicles have been re-registered in the Pune RTO office in the last financial year. There are more private cadre vehicles in it and payment of green tax is mandatory,” he added.

