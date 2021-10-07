Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune RTO extends deadline for doctor registration to October 30
pune news

Pune RTO extends deadline for doctor registration to October 30

Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has extended the deadline for doctors to register with the transport body to provide medical certificates for applicants for driving licences.

So far only 15 doctors have registered and so the deadline has been extended till October 30.

As per a new set of rules given by the state transport department, any doctor who wants to register with the RTO for licence-related work needs to visit the RTO office for authentication. They will then be provided with a user ID and password to access the Sarathi portal. Verified doctors can upload the medical certificates of applicants once they apply for licences.

“We have received registrations of 15 doctors till now and compared to the number of applications that come daily for licences, it’s very low. So we need more doctors to register with the RTO to carry out the online work smoothly. Our appeal to all the doctorsis to come forward and help Pune RTO,” said a senior RTO official on condition of anonymity.

