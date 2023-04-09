Pune RTO collects 1,524 crore revenue in 2022-23

In the financial year 2022-23, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has generated the highest revenue in the state, officials said, adding it has generated a revenue of ₹1,524 crore. During the same period, Pune RTO region generated a revenue of ₹2,835 crore.

In the state, there are more than 50 RTOs, however, Pune RTO has been able to provide the highest revenue. The intended revenue aim was ₹1,377.30 crore, but it generated ₹1,524.24 crore.

As per Pune RTO officials, there are various types of works related to two types of vehicles - transport and non-transport which are carried out at the RTO office at various departments.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO generated ₹874.71 crore, Baramati RTO ₹160.26 crore, Solapur RTO ₹196.59 crore and Akluj RTO ₹79.46 crore, during the same period.

“To provide people with improved facilities, our officials work as a team and implemented positive change,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.