Pune RTO’s new MH-61 A series receives overwhelming response

PUNE: The Pune Regional Transport Office’s (RTO’s) newly-introduced MH-61 A vehicle registration series has received an overwhelming response from motorists, with more than 1,000 applications received for preferred registration numbers. Fancy, memorable and numerically significant numbers have attracted considerable interest, with nine applicants vying for registration number 91, making it the most sought-after number in the new series.

Pune RTO’s newly-introduced MH-61 A vehicle registration series has received an overwhelming response with more than 1,000 applications received for preferred registration numbers. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Among the most sought-after numbers, 91 has received nine applications; while 24, 27, 2424, 6161 and 9909 have received eight applications each. Numbers 5 and 23 have received seven and six applications, respectively; while 555 and 2498 have attracted six applications each. Numbers 6, 10, 5151, 6999, 7070 and 9001 have received five applications each.

Several other numbers, including 1500, 2799, 3000, 5006, 5666, 6666, 7111, 7171, 8118 and 9005, have also attracted multiple applicants. The application pattern shows a clear preference for simple numbers, single-digit numbers and combinations featuring repetition of the same digit or number group. The demand is particularly high for single-digit, double-digit, triple-digit and repetitive four-digit numbers. Vehicle owners appear willing to pay an additional fee to secure numbers that they consider lucky, are connected to their date of birth, have personal significance, represent their profession, or are simply easy to remember.

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{{^usCountry}} “The response to the new MH-61 A series has been very encouraging. The number of applications received for preferred registration numbers shows that motorists are readily accepting the new series. Wherever multiple applications have been received for the same number, the allotment will be carried out through the prescribed auction process,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The response to the new MH-61 A series has been very encouraging. The number of applications received for preferred registration numbers shows that motorists are readily accepting the new series. Wherever multiple applications have been received for the same number, the allotment will be carried out through the prescribed auction process,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO. {{/usCountry}}

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According to RTO officials, multiple applications received for several numbers will result in auctions among the respective applicants. This is likely to boost revenue for the transport department, particularly for numbers that command high demand.

The response also indicates that motorists in Pune are gradually accepting the new MH-61 series, much like the popular MH-12 series that was traditionally associated with the city. The MH-12 series recently reached its numerical limit after which the new MH-61 registration series was allotted to Pune. As per the information shared by the RTO administration, the RTO opened the MH-61 A series for preferred numbers for four-wheelers on August 27, inviting applications from citizens seeking specific registration numbers. A total 1,018 applications have been received for preferred numbers, indicating that the new series has received a response comparable to that witnessed for MH-12.

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Vipul Alekar, an applicant, said, “I wanted a number that is easy to remember and has personal significance for me. Since such numbers remain associated with the vehicle for a long time, I felt it was worth applying for my preferred number even if it costs a little more”.

Another applicant Kiran Pisal said, “Numbers with repeated digits or a combination that matches a birth date are considered lucky by many people. I have applied for my preferred number because it is easy to remember and has a special meaning for my family”.