Pune rural ATS arrest 21 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay 

Pune: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranjangaon MIDC police in a joint raid on Monday apprehended 21 Bangladeshi nationals on charges of illegal stay in the country. Acting on a tip-off that some Bangladeshi nationals were staying in the neighbourhood area of Ranjangaon MIDC, the joint team under the guidance of Pune rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh carried out searches and detained 15 men, four women and two transgenders during the raid. ATS and Ranjangaon MIDC police in a joint raid on Monday apprehended 21 Bangladeshi nationals on charges of illegal stay in the country. (HT)

According to the police, the accused obtained bogus Aadhar cards, PAN cards and voter Identity cards to prolong their stay in the country. They had infiltrated through the border without possessing any valid passport documents. “Out of the 21 accused, nine were found in possession of fake Aadhar cards and PAN cards, while another one had a bogus voter ID card. The accused gained entry through the border and were working as casual labourers,” SP Deshmukh said.

The accused have been identified as Ajmul Suratkhan alias Hasif Khan, Hussain Mukhid Shaikh, Mohammad Akbar Aziz Akbar Sardar, Shaiful Alimiya Shaikh, Tariqul Atiyar Shaikh, Mohammad Umar Farouque alias Babu Bakhtiyar Shaikh, Shaheen Shahjahan Shaikh, Mohammad Hussain Shaikh, Rauf Akbar Dafadar, Ibrahim Kajol Shaikh, Fareed Abbas Shauikh, Mohammad Saddam Abdul Sakhawati, Mohammad Abdul Habib Rehman Sardar, Alimiya Tohkil Shaikh, Mohammad Israel Faquir, Feroza Mutaqin Shaikh, Lipiya Hasmukh Mulla, Salma Malik Roshan Malik, Heena Mulla Zulfiqar Mulla, Sondeep alias Kajol Basudeep Bishesh and Yenunnar Shahdata Mulla, who were found illegally overstaying in Karegaon, Shirur.

The police invoked IPC sections 336 (2), 336 (3), 338 and 340 (2) against the accused, who were also booked under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and section 3 of the Indian Passport Act 1920. The accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), which remanded them to police custody till October 24. According to the ATS, the accused had been staying in the area for a period of six months to a year.