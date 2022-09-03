Pune rural police bust sex racket running under guise of spa, four arrested

The Pune rural police raided a spa in Nanded City on Friday and arrested four people for allegedly running a sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to “Blue Berry Spa” in Nanded City destination centre. After verifying details, the police team raided the spa.

Four people, including the spa owner, have been arrested in the case. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Pawar of Nanded village, Munja Ramdas Shinde of Wadgaon, Atharav Prashant Ubhe of Dhayari and Jyoti Vipul Walimbe of Narhe.

A case has been registered at Haveli police station under Sections 370 (trafficking of persons) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA).