Pune rural police bust sex racket running under guise of spa, four arrested
Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to “Blue Berry Spa” in Nanded City destination centre
The Pune rural police raided a spa in Nanded City on Friday and arrested four people for allegedly running a sex racket.
Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to “Blue Berry Spa” in Nanded City destination centre. After verifying details, the police team raided the spa.
Four people, including the spa owner, have been arrested in the case. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Pawar of Nanded village, Munja Ramdas Shinde of Wadgaon, Atharav Prashant Ubhe of Dhayari and Jyoti Vipul Walimbe of Narhe.
A case has been registered at Haveli police station under Sections 370 (trafficking of persons) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA).
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
