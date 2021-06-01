Pune rural police collect 2.5 lakh from 500 violators in Lonavla

The Pune rural police have collected over ₹2.5 lakh from over 500 violators in the past three days from Lonavla city police station jurisdiction.

The number of violators jumped from 78 on May 28 to 225 on May 29 and 217 on Sunday, according to the police. The cases, however, reduced to 60 on Monday again.

“This action will continue for days to come and the citizens roaming for no reason should take note of that,” said Senior police inspector Dilip Pawar of Lonavla city polcie station,

The weekend saw tourists from surrounding areas throng the hill station as rains marked their presence.

Along with Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the Pune rural police collected ₹2,71,000 from 502 cases.

In the month of May, the Lonavla division of Pune rural police - Lonavla city, Lonavla rural, Vadgaon Maval, and Kamshet - collected ₹16,41,100 in fine from 3,094 cases.

Among the 3,094 cases, 963 cases were of no use of mask in Lonavla rural which led to collection of ₹4,81,500. The secind highest number of cases were of people roaming without a valid reason - 664 people who paid ₹3,31,500. The third highest collection was from Vadgaon Maval area with 216 cases that led to collection of ₹3,29,000, according to information provided by Amrut Deshmukh, Deputy superintendent of Admin with additional charge of Lonavla division of Pune rural police.