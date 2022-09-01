Pune rural police crack 3.6 crore cash dacoity case in Indapur, arrest six

The Indapur police and local crime branch of rural police in a joint operation arrested six persons in connection with looting cash worth ₹3.6 crore from an SUV belonging to an angadia on the Pune-Solapur highway early Friday morning.

Bhaveshkumar Patel, a resident of Mumbai and hailing from Gujarat, lodged an FIR under IPC Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (using deadly weapons to commit dacoity), 34 (common intention) and the Arms Act.

The robbers in a four-wheeler intercepted Patel’s Scorpio at Varkute village on the highway, opened fire and escaped with the bag containing cash kept at the boot. Patel could not chase the vehicle due to traffic congestion.

Patel, an angadia (private courier), had collected cash from a Solapur-based businessman and was travelling to reaching Pune when the incident took place. Following the dacoity, the police deployed six teams to cover rural areas of Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

Police investigations revealed that Patel was accompanied by another angadia identified as Vijaybhai Solanki.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the main accused identified as Sagar Shivaji Honmane (34) of Kurduwadi in Madha tahsil of Solapur. Later, his associates identified as Balu alias Jyotiram Chandrakant Kadam (32) of Madha, Rajat Abul Mulani (24) of Indapur, Gautam Ajit Bhosale (33) of Madha, Kiran Subhash Ghadge (26) of Indapur and Bhushan Laxmikant Tonde (25) of Indapur were arrested.

Abhinav Deshmukh, Pune rural superintendent of police, “We have recovered ₹71.20 lakh each from Honmane and Mulani. Three of the accused were arrested from Pune while the others were arrested from Rajasthan with the help of the state police. The case has been resolved within 72 hours.”