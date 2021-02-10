Pune rural police on the hunt for assailants who shot “goldman”

The Pune rural police are looking for unidentified assailants of a 29-year-old man from Lonikand, who had a criminal record.

“The investigation and inquiry is on. There are no arrests as of now. He had come to the panchayat office for his personal work. Near the office, close to an ATM, he was shot at,” said deputy superintendent of police, Sai Bhore-Patil, sub-divisional police officer of Haveli division of Pune rural police.

The deceased man was identified as Sachin Nansaheb Shinde (29), a resident of Shindevasti, in the Linkand area of Pune.

Owing to his heavy gold ornaments, he was known locally as a “goldman”.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by his friend Sudhir Vishnu Shinde (44), also a resident of Shindevasti.

The complainant told the police that the assailants arrived near the ATM where Shinde was standing along with three others, including the complainant. The men were allegedly not known to any of the four men who were present.

The two had arrived on an orange two-wheeler. The pillion rider alighted the vehicle and shot two rounds at the head of the now-deceased man, before fleeing the spot.

The vehicle went in the direction of Perne village along the Pune-Ahmednagar road, according to the complainant.

The deceased had multiple cases registered against him including a case of murder in 2018.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with section 3(25) of Arms Act was registered at Lonikand Police station.

Pune’s “goldmen” in firing line

RAMESH WANJALE

Ramesh Wanjale (46) a resident of Pune was the first man to popularise the term “goldman” in Pune.

He was a legislator from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party.

On June 10, 2011, Ramesh Wanjale died while under treatment after a cardiac arrest in Pune

DATTA PHUGE

Datta Phuge (44) was a businessman from Pune who had an affinity to gold and had popularised his own picture wearing a gold shirt.

Phuge was married to a corporator from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Seema Phuge, and they together ran a chit-fund business

Phuge was stabbed and bludgeoned to death on July 15, 2016 in Dighi after being dragged out of his car

Five people, including his nephew, were arrested for the brutal murder

SAMRAT MOZE

Samrat Moze (39) was a local businessman who was known for wearing heavy gold ornaments

He was related to ex-legislator Rambhau Moze of the NCP

Moze died of a cardiac arrest in Pune during the Covid19 lockdown on May 6, 2020