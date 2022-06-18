Pune rural police seize 13 pistols, arrest seven members of Santosh Jadhav gang

The Pune rural police have recovered as many as 12 country made pistols from members affiliated to gangster Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Jadhav was arrested last week by Pune rural police from Gujrat in connection with August 2021 murder at Manchar.

Following his arrest, the rural police came to know about the illegal possession of local firearms after an extortion victim of Jadhav lodged an FIR with Narayangaon police station. Around six months ago, Jadhav had made an extortion call to the person and demanded ₹50,000 as protection money and had even threatened to gun him down if he failed to pay, officials said on Saturday.

On May 24, he again made a threatening call to the victim to cough up ₹5,000. He later sent a person to the victim’s water plant to recover the extortion money. Since the victim was afraid, he did not lodge a complaint but upon learning his arrest he lodged the complaint.

Based on the interrogation of Santosh Jadhav, the local crime branch officials of Pune rural unit arrested Jeevan Singh Darshan Singh Nahar (23), a resident of Manchar and Shreeram Ramesh Thorat (32), also a resident of Manchar. From these two persons, police recovered one country made pistol.

The duo was produced before a judicial magistrate who remanded them to six days of police custody. Based on their interrogation, the police further recovered five country made pistols from Jayesh Bahiram and one pistol from Zeeshan Munde. Both were subsequently arrested. The remaining eight pistols were recovered from three other accused identified as Bhola Shantaram Titkare, Sachin Baban Titkare and Rohit Titkare.

“All the seven accused have been arrested and are linked to the dreaded Jadhav gang which operates in the Pune rural area of the district, As part of the ongoing investigations, we have recovered the firearms and further probe is going on in the Santosh Jadhav gang case,” said rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh .

The rural police had arrested two persons including shooter Santosh Jadhav (35), a suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case. Jadhav, an accused in the 2021 murder case in Pune, was on the run for the past few months.