Pune sainiks of Sena factions to attend Mumbai Dussehra rallies

Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, from Pune will visit Mumbai to attend the Dussehra melawa rallies on Wednesday in a show of strength.

In Pune, Shinde has less followers as compared to Thackeray as only two to three prominent Sena leaders have joined the chief minister’s group.

Vishal Dhanwade, former Sena corporator, said, “Many old sainiks and supporters are angry with the Shinde group over its decisions. Though Sena supporters from Pune used to visit Mumbai on their own to attend the Dussehra rally every year, we need to arrange buses this time because of the Sena split. A few meetings are planned for Dussehra melawa and assembly constituency wise responsibility has been given. From Kasba assembly, we are hoping at least 1,000 saniks will attend the rally at Shivaji park in Mumbai.”

The Shinde group has become active on social media appealing to followers to attend the rally, besides putting up hoardings at various locations in the city.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe conducted the Dussehra melawa meetings at Pune city and district and expressed confidence that large number of sainiks will take part in Mumbai Dussehra rallies.

Meanwhile, the Congress party supporters have started preparations for Bharat Jodo yatra that will pass through some parts of Maharashtra. Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde said, “Leaders from Pune will join Rahul Gandhi when the yatra will arrive in Maharashtra.”