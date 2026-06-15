Pune strengthens green building footprint with over 1,400 registered projects

PUNE: Pune has further consolidated its position as one of India’s leading centres for sustainable construction, with 1,481 registered green building projects covering more than 2.34 billion sq ft and 450 certified projects spanning over 1.09 billion sq ft, according to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

A building under-construction is pictured in a business district of Mumbai. AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

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The figures highlight the growing adoption of environmentally responsible construction practices across the district’s residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure sectors, driven by increasing focus on resource efficiency, climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

According to IGBC data, Pune’s green building portfolio comprises 723 residential projects, 581 commercial developments, 70 industrial and logistics projects, 60 transit infrastructure projects, 24 built environment projects and 23 Net Zero projects. Experts said the expanding footprint reflects the city’s efforts to reduce environmental impact through energy-efficient design, water conservation, waste management systems and the integration of renewable energy solutions.

The IGBC, the green building arm of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), promotes sustainable construction through rating systems that assess projects on parameters such as energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy use and environmental stewardship.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the growth of green infrastructure in the country, Poorva Keskar, National Chairperson, IGBC Green Education, said India’s green building movement has grown significantly over the last two decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the growth of green infrastructure in the country, Poorva Keskar, National Chairperson, IGBC Green Education, said India’s green building movement has grown significantly over the last two decades. {{/usCountry}}

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“India’s green building movement has evolved from a niche concept to a national priority. With over 15.9 billion sq ft of registered green building footprint and a rapidly growing Net Zero movement, India is demonstrating global leadership in sustainable development,” said Keskar.

Highlighting Pune’s progress, Hrishikesh Manjrekar, chairman of the IGBC Pune Chapter, said the city’s ecosystem of industry, academia, developers and policymakers has helped accelerate the adoption of sustainable development practices.

“Pune has emerged as one of India’s most progressive cities in embracing sustainability and green development. The collective efforts of stakeholders can help create a climate-ready urban ecosystem while ensuring responsible and resilient growth,” he said.

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Government incentives have also aided the growth of green buildings. IGBC-certified projects are eligible for benefits such as additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) incentives from urban development authorities and fast-track environmental clearances. In Maharashtra, projects achieving IGBC Silver, Gold and Platinum ratings are eligible for additional FAR incentives of 3%, 5% and 7%, respectively.