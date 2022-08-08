Pune students reluctant to take admission in FYJC round 1

As round one ended on Saturday, a total of 42,690 students were allotted admission to first year of junior college, out of which 24,700 students were allotted the college of first preference. Many students who were allotted admission to college of their first, second and third preference have still not completed the process and are waiting for consecutive rounds.

Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune has declared its schedule for round 2 which started on Sunday, the merit list for which will be declared on August 12.

As per the education department, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions, a total of 1,02,855 students have registered for admissions out of which 42,690 students were allotted colleges in round one for available 85,210 seats and 31,726 students have taken admissions.

“Students hope to get admitted to a better college and also the cut-offs have reduced this year so maybe they expect to get better college in the next round,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is also the incharge of the admission process.

Students have to fill the part 2 form where students need to give college preferences as per their requirements and accordingly allotment is done by the education department. In round one, it was found that a total of 16,693 students did ‘not report’ to the admission desk in the colleges for allotment given to them under preferences 1 to 10. In this, 4,427 were allotted a college of their first preference, for the second preference 3,677 and third preference 2,390 students.

From this year, students who do not take admission in the first round or for some reason cancel the process will not have to wait till three regular rounds and can apply for the same now.

Every year when the regular rounds of the admission process start, initially in three rounds the colleges are allotted to students as per their marks and the cut-off lists of the junior colleges. While any student who does not take admission in the first round or cancels the admission needs to wait till all the three regular rounds are completed. After which that student is given a chance to take admission directly in the fourth special round of admission.