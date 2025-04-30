Pune students shine in CISCE results

Several students from Pune city have shone in the classes 10 and 12 results declared by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Wednesday. As per data shared by the CISCE Board, 99.09% students have passed the class 10 ICSE exam whereas 99.02% students have passed the class 12 ISC exam. Both the ICSE and ISC 2025 results have been published on CISCE’s official website; candidates need their login credentials to download their marksheets. At St Mary’s School, Disha Lunkad has topped the class 12 ISC exam from the science stream with 98.75%; Ali Latif has topped the class 12 ISC exam from the commerce stream with 98%; and Aarefah Kakajiwala has topped the class 12 ISC exam from humanities with 95.25%. (HT PHOTO)

At St Mary’s School, Disha Lunkad has topped the class 12 ISC exam from the science stream with 98.75%; Ali Latif has topped the class 12 ISC exam from the commerce stream with 98%; and Aarefah Kakajiwala has topped the class 12 ISC exam from humanities with 95.25%. Avisha Shiju John from the same school has topped the class 10 ICSE exam (girls’ section) with 99.4% whereas Vihaan Mittal has topped the class 10 ICSE exam (boys’ section) with 98.2%. Caroline Diane Ross, principal, St Mary’s School, Pune, said, “Our students have demonstrated exceptional academic excellence. We are very proud of them. This outstanding performance is the fruit of the labour put in by our students and teachers, and the enduring values of St Mary’s School.”

Students of Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School have achieved excellent results in the class 10 ICSE exam. The school has maintained its tradition of a 100% pass rate. Principal Chandrika Banerjee congratulated the students and teachers for this achievement. Manasvi Deshpande has topped the school with an impressive 98.8%; followed by Aditya Gupta, Sahil Gupta, Yash Jagdale, and Sharvi Shimpi each securing second position with 98.6%; and Bhargav Kavitke standing third with 98.4%. The school reported that a remarkable 33 out of its 110 students scored above 95% whereas 40 students scored 89 to 94%.

The class 10 ICSE exam was taken by 252,557 students whereas 99,551 students took the class 12 ISC exam. In the class 10 ICSE exam, the pass percentage for girls stands at 99.37% whereas that for boys stands at 98.84%. In the class 12 ISC exam, the pass percentage for girls stands at 99.45% whereas that for boys stands at 98.64%. This year, girls have outperformed boys in both the exams.

As per the information shared by the CISCE Board, students were required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the ICSE exam. Similarly, students were required to score a minimum of 40% in each subject to pass the ISC exam. Students who were unable to meet these criteria in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the improvement exams in July.