Pune temperature to rise, heat wave warning for Vidarbha

Pune on Sunday reported a day temperature at 38.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. The night temperature was 20.3 degrees Celsius which was 2.3 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

As per the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature will remain as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the city in the next few days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather Forecasting Division (WFD) at IMD Pune said that day temperature in the city is set to rise.

“Chances of rainfall in Pune city are nil but the day temperature can vary between 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. The sky in the city will remain cloudy towards the evening until April 10. The night temperature will remain high and can touch 20 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

He added that the day temperature is set to rise across Maharashtra.

“In the next few days, the temperature across the state will be high. Vidarbha is at present recording the highest temperature across the state. We have given a warning for a heat wave in the area,” said Kashyapi.

He added that northern central Maharashtra has also reported a high temperature.

“Vidarbha, Marathwada and northern central Maharashtra may witness very severe heat. Citizens should not wander outside from 10:30am to 3pm. The temperature and heat will be scorching. Heat wave like conditions are likely in Vidarbha until April 6,” said Kashyapi.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 42.1 degrees Celsius at Akola and the lowest minimum temperature reported at 17 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.