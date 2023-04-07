Now, two and three-wheelers allowed on Elphinstone Road

PUNE:

The city traffic police division and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have again permitted two and three-wheelers to travel on Elphinstone Road towards the old Pune-Mumbai highway. Due to the ongoing Metro construction work near the Khadki Railway station, vehicular movement towards the old highway had been discontinued by the concerned authorities.

On Wednesday, April 5, MLA Siddharth Shirole, city traffic police, and officials from Khadki Cantonment and the PMC paid a visit to the site and decided to open this road to two and three-wheelers in the first phase.

Authorities had received numerous complaints from locals and daily commuters as the spot had become a chronic junction of traffic congestion.

Commenting about the development, the Pune Metro recently tweeted, “The Maha Metro has completed the work near Khadki Metro Station. Now the Metro will clear the ground section soon and authorities will take a call on allowing the traffic on the stretch.”

The PMC has already begun work on widening the old Pune-Mumbai Road, and more lanes would be available for traffic movement soon.