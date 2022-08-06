Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML

The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.

Rahul Srirame, DCP (traffic), said, “The challans have been issued via Lok Adalat as they have not paid the fines. We have submitted the requisite data of violations of the past two years before the court for fine recovery.”

However, Satish Gate, PMPML public relations officer, said, “We do not have information about these violations.”

As per the traffic department, there were as many as 664 cases during the past five years where challans have been issued based on CCTV surveillance captured pictures and videos of violations regarding traffic violations by the PMPML bus drivers. According to the traffic branch, a fine amount of ₹2.11 lakh for violation of traffic rules between 2017 and 2022 has been pending, and there has been no response from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) governed transport body.

“We gave them multiple reminders about the fine amount, but it remains unpaid to date. The traffic department submitted the relevant documents before Lok Adalat, after which the court issued a notice to the PMPML directing it to pay the fine amount before August 10. The traffic branch has listed reasons like parking PMPML buses in no parking zones, drivers not wearing seat belts, signal jumping etc as reasons behind the violations,” said Srirame.

Prashant Inamdar, founder of Pedestrian First, said, “All are equal before the law, and the necessary fines must be paid so that a disciplinary culture of obeying traffic rules can be inculcated among the drivers. It will reduce the number of accidents involving PMPML buses.”