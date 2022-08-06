Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
Rahul Srirame, DCP (traffic), said, “The challans have been issued via Lok Adalat as they have not paid the fines. We have submitted the requisite data of violations of the past two years before the court for fine recovery.”
However, Satish Gate, PMPML public relations officer, said, “We do not have information about these violations.”
As per the traffic department, there were as many as 664 cases during the past five years where challans have been issued based on CCTV surveillance captured pictures and videos of violations regarding traffic violations by the PMPML bus drivers. According to the traffic branch, a fine amount of ₹2.11 lakh for violation of traffic rules between 2017 and 2022 has been pending, and there has been no response from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) governed transport body.
“We gave them multiple reminders about the fine amount, but it remains unpaid to date. The traffic department submitted the relevant documents before Lok Adalat, after which the court issued a notice to the PMPML directing it to pay the fine amount before August 10. The traffic branch has listed reasons like parking PMPML buses in no parking zones, drivers not wearing seat belts, signal jumping etc as reasons behind the violations,” said Srirame.
Prashant Inamdar, founder of Pedestrian First, said, “All are equal before the law, and the necessary fines must be paid so that a disciplinary culture of obeying traffic rules can be inculcated among the drivers. It will reduce the number of accidents involving PMPML buses.”
-
All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials
After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test. Education department, assistant project officer, Navnath Bhavari said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.
-
Six districts in Maharashtra show gradual rise in weekly Covid positivity rate
Although Pune district has the highest weekly positivity rate in the state, there are six other districts that are showing an upward trend, said officials. These districts include Gondia, Sangli, Dhule, Gondia, Nanded, Nagpur and Bhandara. Till August 2, Pune reported a weekly positivity rate of 14.45 per cent which has seen a gradual decrease over the past few weeks. The state weekly positivity rate is 5.35 per cent.
-
Ghatampur thermal plant: Uttar Pradesh may agree to Assam’s request for 20% stake, 25% share in power
Uttar Pradesh may agree to Assam's request for 20% stake in the upcoming Ghatampur (Kanpur) 1980 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power station and for 25% share in the electricity to be generated by the plant. Officials aware of the issue revealed that energy task force has discussed the Assam government's request after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.
-
Pune university chowk flyover delayed due to monsoon
The monsoon has caused a slight setback to the ambitious, two-level integrated flyover at University chowk to be developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The integrated flyover at University chowk is part of the proposed 23km elevated third metro line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar that will connect the information technology hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.
-
Man dies after being thrashed by police in Kolkata; 3 personnel under scanner
A 34-year-old man died after being allegedly beaten up by the police in south Kolkata. Two policemen and a civic volunteer have been closed from duty and a probe has been initiated. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family on Friday, Dipankar Saha was picked up from his home in Gold Green area on Sunday afternoon. He was released a few hours later, the family said. He had injury marks on his body.
