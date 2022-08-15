Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune traffic police dept writes to PMPML over rash driving

Published on Aug 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
We have instructed our drivers to drive safely.Safety of our passengers is our priority, said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager
It is noticed that the PMPML buses going through the stand or around the Katraj chowk are mainly leading to traffic congestion and many times the drivers do not follow traffic norms, says a traffic constable from Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic police division. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Pune traffic police department has written to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to instruct their drivers to stop reckless driving at the Katraj chowk and park their vehicles properly in the area.

“It is noticed that the PMPML buses going through the stand or around the Katraj chowk are mainly leading to traffic congestion and many times the drivers do not follow traffic norms. So, we complained about the issue to our senior officials and accordingly a letter has been sent to the PMPML office,” said a traffic constable from Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic police division requesting anonymity.

“Also, buses are parked illegally due to which there is traffic congestion during peak hours,” he said.

“Action should be taken involved in rash driving. At Katraj stand the drivers do not wait for passengers to board the bus, action against such arrogant bus drivers, “said Kirti Chavan, a commuter.

Talking about the issue Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “We are in regular communication with the PMPML and other government agencies for smooth traffic movement across the city. This letter regarding PMPML bus drivers would be given by our division level officials, but everyone needs to follow the traffic rules.”

“We have instructed our drivers to drive safely.Safety of our passengers is our priority,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

