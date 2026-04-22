Pune traffic police seize 6,000 abandoned vehicles in 10-day crackdown

The Pune traffic police have seized over 6,000 vehicles in the past 10 days as part of a special enforcement drive targeting abandoned, unused and illegally parked ones across the city. The initiative aims to ease congestion, improve road safety and reclaim public spaces encroached upon by such vehicles.

Officials said the drive has been launched in response to a growing number of complaints from citizens about vehicles left unattended for weeks and even months on busy roads, internal lanes and near commercial hubs. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the drive has been launched in response to a growing number of complaints from citizens about vehicles left unattended for weeks and even months on busy roads, internal lanes and near commercial hubs. Such vehicles not only occupy valuable parking space but also contribute to traffic bottlenecks and pose safety hazards.

According to the traffic police, the action is being carried out in a structured and citizen-focused manner. Vehicles identified as abandoned or parked in violation of traffic norms are first tagged with a notice. Owners are given a limited window to remove their vehicles before further action is initiated.

“A notice is affixed on such vehicles, and if the owner fails to remove it within 24 hours, it is declared abandoned and seized. Our aim is not just enforcement but ensuring that public roads remain accessible and safe for all users,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In certain cases, depending on the condition and location of the vehicle, authorities may extend the deadline, allowing up to 48 hours or a maximum of seven days for compliance. However, officials stressed that vehicles obstructing traffic flow or posing immediate risks are removed without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In certain cases, depending on the condition and location of the vehicle, authorities may extend the deadline, allowing up to 48 hours or a maximum of seven days for compliance. However, officials stressed that vehicles obstructing traffic flow or posing immediate risks are removed without delay. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Once seized, the vehicles are taken to designated yards and fines are imposed based on the category of the vehicle and the nature of the violation. If the owner fails to claim the vehicle within the stipulated time despite repeated notices, the traffic police initiate the process of disposal through auction as per legal provisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once seized, the vehicles are taken to designated yards and fines are imposed based on the category of the vehicle and the nature of the violation. If the owner fails to claim the vehicle within the stipulated time despite repeated notices, the traffic police initiate the process of disposal through auction as per legal provisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The traffic department noted that abandoned vehicles often become hotspots for illegal dumping of waste and can also be misused for unlawful activities. In residential areas, they frequently block emergency access routes, causing inconvenience to residents and emergency services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic department noted that abandoned vehicles often become hotspots for illegal dumping of waste and can also be misused for unlawful activities. In residential areas, they frequently block emergency access routes, causing inconvenience to residents and emergency services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials added that the drive is being conducted across multiple zones in the city, including high-density areas and localities with chronic parking issues.

Jadhav said that the initiative is part of a broader effort to instil discipline among motorists and ensure better utilisation of limited road space. “We are receiving increasing complaints about vehicles being left unattended for long durations. This creates unnecessary congestion and inconvenience. Through this drive, we want to send a clear message that public roads cannot be used as long-term parking spaces,” he said.

The traffic police have urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities by voluntarily removing unused vehicles and adhering to parking regulations. Residents have been encouraged to report abandoned vehicles in their areas to the traffic control room or through official channels.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Assistant inspector Priyanka Gore of the Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic division said, “We followed all due protocols while identifying and seizing abandoned vehicles. We removed 30 two-wheelers and a few four-wheelers from our jurisdiction. The PTP app data made available to us proved crucial in tracing vehicle details and facilitating timely action.”

With Pune witnessing rapid urban growth and rising vehicular density, officials said such enforcement drives will be conducted periodically to keep roads clear and traffic movement smooth.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON