Pune trains to Nagpur, Amravati from October 27-30 cancelled

PUNE The Pune railway division has cancelled some trains running between Pune and Nagpur, and Pune and Amravati, due to the ongoing repairs, and technical works at the Badnera station of the Bhusaval division. This may affect the travel plans of people ahead of the Diwali festival.

As per information from the Pune railway division, special train (Train no. 02117) Pune – Amravati Express to leave on October 27; and special train (Train no. 02118) Amravati – Pune Express leaving on October 28 are cancelled.

While another special train (Train no. 02114) Nagpur – Pune Express to leave on October 29 and special train number (Train no. 02113) Pune-Nagpur Express leaving on October 30 are also cancelled.

Similalry the (Train no. 02041) Pune-Nagpur Express to leave on October 28 and (Train no. 02042) Nagpur-Pune Express leaving on October 29 will remain cancelled.

With the Diwali festival starting on November 2, people from Nagpur and Amravati staying in Pune, or vice versa, will plan to return to their hometowns. Train is fast and affordable, but now these have been cancelled.

“I had planned to go back to Amravati and I always travel by train as it is safe, fast and affordable. Now if these sepcial trains are canceled then we have to pay heavy fares on private tourist buses to travel,” said Rahul Kambli, a banker staying in Pune and originally from Amravati.