Pune varsity demands police protection at 900 exam centres across three districts

PUNE From June 20 onwards the semester examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start in offline mode. There has been opposition from various student unions and organisations over uniformity in conducting the exams. Amid this SPPU has written letters to the commissioner of police of all the three districts - Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar to provide police protection during this period wherever it is necessary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letters were sent by Mahesh Kakade, head of the SPPU examination and evaluation department. The letter states, “The semester examinations of SPPU are starting from June 20 across three districts in its affiliated colleges. While the exam will be held at around 900 exam centres and its schedule will be declared in a phase-wise manner from June-July we request you to provide police protection wherever it is necessary at the examination centres. We all want the exams to be held peacefully.”

It would be the first offline exam of SPPU since the pandemic started. The primary preparations have started in the last two months, as a detailed plan will be made to conduct the offline exams. For the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all the examinations held by the university were taken in online mode. Now as the state government has allowed to open up the college and university campuses for fully vaccinated students, even the exams will be conducted offline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on May 30, the Bombay High Court (HC) bench of justices Milind Jadhav and Abhay Ahuja while hearing the petition on ‘uniformity to conduct examinations across the state universities and declare results in time bound manner the HC directed the higher education ministry to hold a meeting with the V-Cs of the state universities and also to hear the side of the petitioners and submit its report to the state government.

Accordingly, the petitioners, in this case, Kalpesh Yadav an activist and Blausha Bhasal had a meeting with the state higher education director Dhanraj Mane on June 1 and they also submitted an additional letter of their demands.

“Our only demand to all the state university vice-chancellors is to conduct the exams in one format. Now we will be taking up this issue to the state governor who is chancellor of all the universities,” said Kalpesh Yadav, one of the petitioners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}