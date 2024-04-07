Pune varsity gets aid for AYUSH Center of Excellence project

The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has sanctioned financial support to the Department of Health Sciences at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the project ‘AYUSH Center of Excellence’. The department of health sciences at SPPU has been at the forefront of Ayurveda and Yoga research for nearly 25 years. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

This project is being started in collaboration with the National Center for Cell Science (NCCS) of the Government of India and the Poona College of Pharmacy of Bharti Vidyapeeth University.

SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi said about this development, “SPPU is a leader in research and training in Indian disciplines. This project in the university is the glory of the work done by the university in this field. When the world is suffering from many problems, it is necessary to study the legacy of knowledge of Ayurveda and Yoga. Apart from the Department of Health Sciences, the Departments of Bioinformatics, Zoology, and Microbiology are also involved in this project.”

The department of health sciences at SPPU has been at the forefront of Ayurveda and Yoga research for nearly 25 years. Dr Bhushan Patwardhan of the department started the research. This department has so far completed many important projects at national and international levels.

Patwardhan is the National Research Professor of the Ministry of AYUSH and also the mentor of this project.

Talking about this project Patwardhan said, “There is a need today for a mutual interaction between Ayurveda’s tradition of knowledge and modern science. This project can play a valuable role in developing this dialogue in research form. This is the second time that the university has received the honour of ‘AYUSH Center of Excellence’ and it is a tribute to the work of the university.”