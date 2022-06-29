Pune weather live app updated, will provide rainfall info every 15 minutes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday fixed bugs and other technical issues in Pune weather live- a mobile based application that provides rainfall updates every 15 minutes.

The app developed by IMD was launched last year to provide rainfall updates from 80-90 locations in the distric where machines have been set up to constantly monitor rainfall activity.

Krishnanand Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, IMD said, “People are unaware of this app, and this needs to change. The bugs and other technical issues have been fixed and people can now use the app to plan their activities. This application can also be used to help farmers and disaster management workers. With the help of this app, they can find out about the weather and also keep an eye on alerts.

Currently, this app is only available on android phones.