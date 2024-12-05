Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.22 °C, check weather forecast for December 5, 2024
Dec 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 5, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.22 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.98 °C and 31.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.98 °C and 31.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 6, 2024
|29.37 °C
|Light rain
|December 7, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 8, 2024
|27.92 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 9, 2024
|25.31 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 10, 2024
|25.01 °C
|Few clouds
|December 11, 2024
|26.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 12, 2024
|27.05 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy