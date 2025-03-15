Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 15, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on March 15, 2025, is 33.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.25 °C and 36.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Pune weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.01 °C and 36.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.25 °C and 36.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 146.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 16, 202533.39Sky is clear
March 17, 202532.98Scattered clouds
March 18, 202532.38Scattered clouds
March 19, 202532.56Sky is clear
March 20, 202532.81Sky is clear
March 21, 202531.81Broken clouds
March 22, 202530.69Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.28 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.22 °C Few clouds
Chennai30.56 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru31.32 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad35.81 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad33.92 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.73 °C Broken clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

