Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 25.12 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 28.15 °C Few clouds October 24, 2024 28.82 °C Scattered clouds October 25, 2024 29.53 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 28.62 °C Scattered clouds October 27, 2024 29.65 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 29.48 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 21, 2024, is 26.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.92 °C and 28.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.46 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 151.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.