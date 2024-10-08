Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.93 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 8, 2024, is 30.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.93 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.29 °C and 27.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 168.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 9, 2024
|24.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 10, 2024
|26.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 11, 2024
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 12, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Light rain
|October 13, 2024
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 14, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 15, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
