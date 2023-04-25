City records 41% mishaps of last year by April 2023

PUNE: The city witnessed a 41% rise in the number of accidents till April 23, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year, according to recent data released by the Pune traffic department. The data reveals that a majority of the accidents occurred due to rash driving, speeding, and negligence on the part of the drivers. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

The data reveals that in the first four months of 2023 alone, the city logged a total 356 accidents including 116 fatal, 186 grievous, 32 minor, and 22 non-injury accidents. Whereas in the whole of 2022, the city reported a total 871 accidents including 315 fatal, 452 grievous, 60 minor, and 44 non-injury accidents. In 2021, the city had recorded a total 741 accidents including 239 fatal, 391 grievous, 72 minor, and 39 non-injury accidents.

As the number of accidents has already reached 356 till April 23 this year, both the authorities and the citizens of Pune are in a state of shock and concern.

The data reveals that a majority of the accidents occurred due to rash driving, speeding, and negligence on the part of the drivers. In some cases, the drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which led to the accidents. The data further reveals an increase in the number of accidents caused by violation of traffic rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the authorities have been left scrambling to find ways to address the increase in number of accidents. The traffic department has already initiated several measures, including increasing the frequency of road safety campaigns and awareness drives; increasing the deployment of traffic police officers on roads to monitor and curb reckless driving and speeding; improving road infrastructure and implementing better traffic management systems to reduce the number of accidents; and identifying accident-prone spots and proposing measures to control accidents taking place in these areas. The citizens of Pune too have been urged to play their part in ensuring road safety. The traffic department has emphasised the importance of following traffic rules and regulations, wearing helmets and seat belts, and avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving.

Vijay Magar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, Pune city, said, “To curb accidents, we have identified black spots throughout Pune and have started work to address the issues in these areas.” Deputed personnel must submit a detailed report on the accident so that the exact reason behind the mishap can be identified, Magar said. “Based on the reports filed by the traffic officer in charge of a specific spot, we will decide the necessary steps to be taken at that particular spot,’’ he said. Magar enumerated the reasons for frequent accidents as speeding, lane cutting, driving on the wrong side of the road, drinking and driving, and engineering errors. “We will determine the exact cause of each accident through detailed study reports, and we will make the necessary changes at that location,” he informed.