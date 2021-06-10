Pune witnesses first monsoon rainfall of this season

PUNE The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. On Wednesday, Pune witnessed its first monsoon rainfall of this season. Shivajinagar reported 3 millimetre (mm) and Lohegaon reported 2 mm of rain.

The sky was cloudy on Wednesday followed by a light drizzle at various places across the city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, said on Wednesday that the monsoon has covered as much as 80 per cent of the state.

“For the last two days, there was no advancement of the southwest monsoon. However, on Wednesday it covered 80 per cent of Maharashtra. As a result we have declared the onset of monsoon over Mumbai as well. The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Valsad, Malegaon and Nagpur,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that ghat areas around Pune may receive isolated heavy rainfall from June 11 to June 15.

“There are chances of light to moderate rainfall in Pune city as well till June 15. The maximum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

Pune, Satara, Mahabaleshwar and many cities in Konkan and Goa also received rainfall on Wednesday. In Marathwada, no rainfall was reported. However, Vidarbha Akola, Nagpur and Amravati reported rainfall.

IMD officials noted that parts of Maharashtra may receive heavy rainfall in the next few days.

“Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low pressure area, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over coastal districts of Maharashtra till June 15,” said IMD officials.

Kashyapi added that along with Konkan and Goa, other subdivisions will also receive good rainfall in the next few days.

“Isolated parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive isolated heavy rainfall till June 13. In Vidarbha, chances of gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely,” said Kashyapi.

Kashyapi added that the monsoon in 2021 is likely to cover the entire state of Maharashtra three days prior to the normal onset date of June 15.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius at Washim in Maharashtra, and the lowest minimum temperature was 16.7 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.