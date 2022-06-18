Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune woman duped for Rs10 lakh by a man she befriended on dating app

A 30-year-old woman, working as a bank manager in the city, was duped of ₹10
(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old woman, working as a bank manager in the city, was duped of 10.08 lakh by a man she had befriended on a dating app. The incident took place between March and April this year, said police.

The complainant had initially reported the matter to the cyber police for verification following which the Dattawadi police station registered a formal first information report (FIR) on Friday.

Police said during chats, the accused man Eric John told the complainant that he will be visiting India. She received a call from him that he had been detained at the Delhi airport with costly items like iPod, gold ornaments, luxury watches and perfumes. He needs to pay the charges and fines for the same.

The complainant transferred Rs10.08 lakhs in three transactions to the account number sent by the accused. When he asked for more, the woman sensed something fishy and approached the police.

The police said that in three transactions, the complainant transferred 38,000, 2,85,000 and 6,85,000 a total of 10,08,000 to the fraudster.

