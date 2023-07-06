Close shave for Pune ZP CEO after truck hits car in Ambegaon

Ayush Prasad, Pune zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO), had a close shave when a speeding truck hit the Innova car he was travelling in at Eklahare in Ambegaon taluka on the Pune-Nashik highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Though two tyres of the car suffered burst after the collision, Prasad and his security guard police havaldar Sanjeev Ramu Patil escaped unhurt. Prasad was on his way to Junnar from Pune when the mishap took place.

According to inspector Satish Hotgar, Manchar police station incharge, the truck hit the car while trying to overtake and the latter’s driver Deepak Shinde applied brakes that caused its two front tyres to burst.

A complaint has been filed at the Manchar police station.

