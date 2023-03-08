Pune ZP conducts foundational literacy and numeracy survey of students across district

Over the last three months, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) undertook a rigorous, district-wide programme called the ‘Nipun Bharat Gunvatta Vruddhi Programme’ to improve foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) outcomes of children studying in ZP schools. The said programme is directly aligned with the national- and state- ‘Nipun Bharat FLN Mission’ as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Over the last three months, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) undertook a rigorous, district-wide programme called the 'Nipun Bharat Gunvatta Vruddhi Programme' to improve foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) outcomes of children studying in ZP schools (HT PHOTO)

Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad said, “Prior to this learning improvement drive, the ZP, along with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Pune, conducted a baseline learning assessment of all schools and students to categorise the students into three broad learning levels namely 1, 2 and 3 with level 1 being the lowest learning level and level 3 being the age-appropriate level. The tools for assessment were standard tools developed and used nationally, built by the DIET Pune faculty along with NGO partners like Leadership for Equity (LFE).”

All of this culminated in an eight-week learning improvement plan for each grade comprising the teaching curriculum, classroom activities etc. The teachers were instructed to report activities on the Acharya Vinoba Bhave mobile application (app) even as the app became a repository of teaching and assessment practices around the district for use by other teachers. During this eight-week-long drive, teachers taught students the learning competencies as outlined by Nipun Bharat. Teachers of other schools carried out the endline survey a few weeks ago as a cross-assessment to ensure that authentic data was reported at the district level.

Madhukar Banuri, founder of LFE, an organisation which supports the Maharashtra FLN Mission, said, “Such short-term targeted programmes are critical to improving the FLN outcomes of children. The recent ASER analysis shows that our children are still struggling with foundational learning outcomes. So, all credit goes to the Pune ZP and DIET officials for leading such targeted learning programmes. I also think the teachers deserve praise for acknowledging this learning programme and implementing it with the utmost enthusiasm and honesty. Such programmes would really help Pune ZP schools have a genuine chance at reaching 100% Nipun Mission-aligned learning outcomes.”

Talking about the plan ahead in this programme, Prasad said, “DIET Pune along with NGO partners like LFE would be reassessing the outliers to identify the best practices among teachers and schools, and to identify specific problems that need support. I would also be sending letters with learning data to individual schools for support at the village, cluster, and block levels. Until May 31 this year, each school will make child-wise plans and help improve the learning levels of children which will be followed by another short-term learning programme as soon as schools reopen in June. Our target is that by August 15, 2023, 100% of our Pune ZP school children achieve 100% FLN outcomes, much ahead of the national target of 2026.”

