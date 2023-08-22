Walchandnagar Industries played crucial role in Chandrayaan 3 mission

PUNE:

Managing director and chief executive officer of WIL, Chirag Doshi, said, “Walchandnagar Industries Limited continues to be a critical part of the success trajectory of Isro for the past 50 years. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a matter of immense pride that Pune-based Walchandnagar Industries Limited (WIL) played a critical role in the Chandrayaan 3 mission for which it worked closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Managing director and chief executive officer of WIL, Chirag Doshi, said, “Walchandnagar Industries Limited continues to be a critical part of the success trajectory of Isro for the past 50 years, being the trusted hardware production partner to all Isro programmes since 1973.”

“It was at WIL’s exclusive facility that the critical booster segments S200 used in the LVM3 launch vehicle of the Chandrayaan 3 mission were manufactured and proof pressure-tested specifically (the 3.2 diameter dimensions head end, middle and nozzle end segments). Other LVM3-M4s subsystems like Flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle were also a WIL production.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WIL-Isro partnership

“The successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 is a fitting ‘Golden Jubilee’ milestone of the WIL-Isro partnership. A graceful touchdown by the lander on August 23 would make India only fourth country in the world to achieve the feat, after the USSR, US, and China. Our collaboration with Isro has been a journey of growth and resilience,” Doshi said.

Dhiraj Keskar, head of the Aerospace and Missiles wing of WIL, said, “Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with robust systems for quality and reliability help us comply with stringent Isro specifications to ensure success. We are extremely proud of our contribution to all the earlier prestigious missions like Mangalyaan; Chandrayaan 1 and 2; and SLV 3, ASL, PSLV, GSLV MKII and MKIII to name a few.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WIL said, “Chandrayaan 3 is yet another testament to our 115-year-legacy of nation building and a deep resolve to take India to greater heights. In the new-age space race, this successful launch, coming days after India officially joined the ‘Artemis Accords’, strategically signals India’s technical prowess and bold spacefaring ambitions to the world.”

Doshi said, “As trusted partners, we are proud to be an integral part of India’s pride, Isro, and we look forward to contributing further to its remarkable journey of success.”

WIL has actively participated in the manufacture of booster motor casings and nozzles for Isro space programmes ranging from SLV-3 and ASLV to PSLV, GSLV Mk II and Mk III. Equipment manufactured by WIL has been successfully used in launch of Rohini, SROSS, IRS, GSAT and other satellites. WIL, established in 1908, is a heavy engineering company with a presence in strategic sectors such as defence, nuclear and aerospace among others. WIL is located 135 km from Pune near Baramati and Indapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON