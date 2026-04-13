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Pune–Bengaluru travel time to reduce to 13 hours via new Vande Bharat sleeper train

Currently, trains like Udyan Express take around 18 hours 15 minutes and Coimbatore Express takes about 19 hours 20 minutes to cover the Pune–Bengaluru route

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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The Pune–Bengaluru journey is expected to reduce to 13 hours as Indian Railways has approved the Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper service. The train will pass through Pune, Solapur, and Wadi.

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved by Centre. (HT FILE)

Currently, trains like Udyan Express take around 18 hours 15 minutes and Coimbatore Express takes about 19 hours 20 minutes to cover the Pune–Bengaluru route.

In his official communication dated April 5 to Bangalore Central constituency Member of Parliament PC Mohan, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval, stating, “The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved for public convenience.”

The service is proposed to run six days a week, with one day reserved for maintenance. Two train sets will be deployed, with departures scheduled around 9 pm from both Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Equipped with modern features, the train will include the indigenous ‘Kavach’ safety system to prevent collisions. The rake will consist of 16 coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches with 611 berths, four AC two-tier coaches with 188 berths, and one AC first-class coach with 24 berths, taking the total passenger capacity to 823.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune–Bengaluru travel time to reduce to 13 hours via new Vande Bharat sleeper train
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune–Bengaluru travel time to reduce to 13 hours via new Vande Bharat sleeper train
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