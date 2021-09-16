Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Puneite highlights parking woes through ‘bike monument’, pictures go viral
Puneite highlights parking woes through ‘bike monument’, pictures go viral

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Sachin Dhankude (50), a resident of the Paud road area, has erected a monument of his two-wheeler near Kothrud depot to highlight parking and traffic woes faced by the residents in the city. The photos of the unique decoration have gone viral online. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Sachin Dhankude (50), a resident of the Paud road area, has erected a monument of his two-wheeler near Kothrud depot to highlight parking and traffic woes faced by the residents in the city.

The traffic police took away his two-wheeler on June 15 this year, without any parking violation and returned it on September 11, as a mark of protest he has built the monument during the Ganesh festival.

The photos of the unique decoration have gone viral online.

“On June 15, traffic police took away my two-wheeler, which is the only vehicle I own for parking violation even when it was in no parking zone. They returned my two-wheeler just three days back. Meanwhile, all of these months I had to visit their office to get it back. During this time I studied the issue of the traffic and parking and realised that it has been worsening day by day. So I want to draw the administration’s attention to the problem,” said Dhankude.

