Punekars seek clarity on Shashtrinagar flyover, grade separator project 

In response to requests from citizens for better transparency, officials from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and project consultants held a meeting on Friday to discuss the upcoming Shastrinagar flyover and grade separator project. The meeting was organised by MLA Sunil Tingre and was attended by PMC officials, staff from a consulting firm, and residents of Kalyaninagar and the surrounding areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The meeting was organised by MLA Sunil Tingre and was attended by PMC officials, staff from a consulting firm, and residents of Kalyaninagar and the surrounding areas. During the meeting, citizens raised concerns about potential issues that may arise during the ongoing project.

Rachana Agarwal, a Kalyaninagar resident, said, “The project once started will take around three years to get completed and during this period citizens are likely to face traffic problems. The officials showed us the project presentation and we wanted to understand how pedestrians will cross the road,” she said.

Agarwal, further, added, that there will be a problem for the citizens to enter and leave the Kalyaninagar area during the flyover work.

Another area resident, Drayson Dixon, said, “After the presentation citizens raised the issue of traffic congestion during the ongoing work of the flyover. The stormwater and drainage water should be managed efficiently with separate lines with adequate capacity to avoid water logging issues in future.”

“The civic officials and consultants will discuss the issue, and another meeting will be held with the citizens once the solution has been decided,” Dixon added.

Ranjit Mutkule, junior engineer, project department, PMC, said, “The citizens raised their doubts and issues which are likely to be faced during the development work. We have considered these issues, and another meeting will be held once the solutions for these issues are finalised.”