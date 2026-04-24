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Pune-Mumbai Expressway closed for 3 hours today

Pune-Mumbai commuters face delays due to a three-hour traffic block on the expressway for infrastructure work; diversions in place, authorities advise planning ahead.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:10 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai will face significant delays and congestion following a scheduled three-hour traffic block on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), traffic movement towards Mumbai was completely halted between 12 pm and 3 pm on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), traffic movement towards Mumbai was completely halted between 12 pm and 3 pm on Thursday near km 58/500 (Dongargaon–Kusgaon stretch) to facilitate critical infrastructure work. During this period, vehicles were diverted via the old National Highway 48 through the Kusgaon toll plaza.

A similar block will be implemented on Friday for vehicles heading towards Pune, with diversions planned through Dehu Road and Talegaon. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance.

Regular commuters expressed frustration over the recurring disruptions on this crucial corridor. “I travel between Pune and Mumbai at least three times a week for work, and such blocks make it extremely difficult to manage time. Even a short delay turns into hours because of the traffic buildup,” said Vipul Alekar, a frequent passenger who commutes for business purposes.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune-Mumbai Expressway closed for 3 hours today
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune-Mumbai Expressway closed for 3 hours today
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