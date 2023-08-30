Film personalities flag ‘double toll collection’ at Lonavla on Expressway

Pune: The next time you travel between Pune and Mumbai and get down at Lonavla for a short break on the expressway, chances are you will be charged the toll again even if you have paid it at the beginning of the journey.

Recently, Marathi actor-poet Kishore Kadam, and actress Rujuta Deshmukh claimed to have been subjected to “double toll” on the Pune-Mumbai expressway at Lonavla entry and exit point. After he raised the issue through a post on social media, several other Marathi film and television personalities claimed they too faced the similar issue. Officials from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a public agency in-charge of constructing the Mumbai-Pune expressway, said they will look into the issue.

As per the revised rates, toll for cars between Pune and Mumbai from April 1 is ₹320 although ₹240 is charged for limited distance as one exits the expressway before reaching the two cities.

Many artistes in the Marathi film world travel daily between Mumbai and Pune for work. Traveling on the Pune-Mumbai e-way, they face traffic jams and extra tolls. Last month, actress Rujuta had pointed out that after entering Lonavla on July 31 for a break and re-joining the expressway, double toll was charged from her.

“The toll at Khalapur was ₹240, and at Talegaon, it was ₹80. However, when we returned to Mumbai, my husband and I were shocked to receive messages indicating that we had been charged twice – ₹240 and ₹240 again. I immediately filed a complaint and submitted the required documents via email. There has been no response,” Rujuta said.

Rujuta had revealed this through a video which she posted on social media. After sharing her experience, even actor Kishore Kadam too expressed his frustration over the issue while seeking to stop this practice.

“On the way from Mumbai to Pune, ₹240 is charged as toll. If we get down at Lonavla to grab a bite and get back on the expressway, why are we charged ₹240 again? Why is no one talking about the loot which is happening under the garb of collecting tolls?,” said Kadam, who has acted in several landmark Marathi films.

He also questioned the messages about the money being charged through FASTag. “Where does that money go? How much are you going to loot because people are not saying anything? Who to complain to? Who are the officials responsible for this?” he said.

Many people have commented on this post saying they too faced a similar experience.

Sarang Sathaye, actor and producer of several web series, also spoke about the issue. “It happens regularly at Lonavla. Once I was traveling from the expressway when we had to block the traffic for around 15 minutes to get the refund. Clearly the naka (toll plaza) belongs to person of immense power. The state government must be aware about this issue. So many people have raised the issue, but nothing has changed,” Sathaye said.

He later explained that at Lonavla, passengers are often told by toll plaza executives about non-functional FASTag. “While many pay through cash in a hurry, they get a message after two-three hours that amount has also been charged through tag. This has happened to me also,” said Sathaye.

Mangesh Jadhav, executive engineer, MSRDC said, “There is only one-time toll to be collected at the expressway from travellers. If the contractor who has received the toll collection contract is charging double amount at Lonavla entry and exit points, then it will be checked and action will be taken.”

About 95 km long, the six-lane expressway connecting Pune and Mumbai became operational in 2002. The toll is collected at five places, with Khalapur and Talegaon being the main spots. Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the expressway every day, according to state transport officials.

