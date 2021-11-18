Pune’s Covid death toll crosses 20k mark, as 13 more deaths added to total on Wednesday

PUNE With 13 more deaths added to the district’s Covid-19 death count the total case fatalities due to the infection crossed the 20,000 mark.

As of Wednesday, Pune district reported 258 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,011 is the death toll and 2,882 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 33,000 vaccinations on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 107 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 366,857, and the death toll went up to 6,945, as nine more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 110 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 522,129 and the death toll went up at 9,208, as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 41 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,298 with the toll at 3,509 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 33,168 vaccinations as per CoWin dashboard on Wednesday. Of the total of 12,525,459 doses, 79,52,529 are first doses and 45,72,930 are second doses. A total of 584 sites saw vaccinations of which 436 are government centres and 148 are private centres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}