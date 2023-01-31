Pune’s customs department seized 57kg of Marijuana from train

The customs officers from Pune seized the 57 kg ganja (marijuana) from Konark Express Train in Solapur.

Deputy commissioner Sachin Gharge of Pune customs commissionerate said, “After getting information. our team travelled to Solapur and arrested three accused who were in possession of the Marijuana .”

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the custom office said that the ganja was trafficked from Chhattrapur in Odisha. After getting specific intelligent report, our team travelled and arrested three accused at Solapur on January 29. Accused were arrested and further investigation is underway.