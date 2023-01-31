Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune’s customs department seized 57kg of Marijuana from train

Pune’s customs department seized 57kg of Marijuana from train

pune news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The customs officers from Pune seized the 57 kg ganja (marijuana) from Konark Express Train in Solapur

The customs officers from Pune seized the 57 kg ganja (marijuana) from Konark Express Train in Solapur. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The customs officers from Pune seized the 57 kg ganja (marijuana) from Konark Express Train in Solapur.

Deputy commissioner Sachin Gharge of Pune customs commissionerate said, “After getting information. our team travelled to Solapur and arrested three accused who were in possession of the Marijuana .”

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the custom office said that the ganja was trafficked from Chhattrapur in Odisha. After getting specific intelligent report, our team travelled and arrested three accused at Solapur on January 29. Accused were arrested and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP