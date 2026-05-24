Pune-Satara travel time may reduce to 1 hour under 6,000 cr highway expansion project

With increasing traffic congestion and accidents on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a series of infrastructure measures aimed at easing vehicular movement and improving road safety along the Pune-Satara corridor.

According to NHAI officials, a detailed project report (DPR) worth nearly ₹6,000 crore is currently under preparation for the proposed highway expansion and bypass project. (FILE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari recently inspected the Khambataki ghat section and Navale bridge area to review persistent traffic bottlenecks on the highway. Following the inspection, authorities have started preparing plans to construct five to six flyovers at major congestion points between Pune and Satara. Officials said that the proposed works are expected to bring down travel time between the two cities to just one hour.

According to NHAI officials, a detailed project report (DPR) worth nearly ₹6,000 crore is currently under preparation for the proposed highway expansion and bypass project. The plan includes flyovers at key choke points such as Khandala, Shirwal and other heavily congested junctions on the national highway. Authorities believe that the project will help ease traffic snarls caused by local village crossings, industrial traffic and the continuous movement of heavy goods vehicles that frequently slow down traffic on the route.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pune-Satara stretch has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic over the past few years, resulting in frequent delays and accidents. To address the issue, the Centre and NHAI are pushing multiple infrastructure projects, including multi-level flyovers and the proposed Pune-Satara western bypass project.Officials said that the bypass project, estimated at ₹6,000 crore, is aimed at diverting heavy vehicular traffic away from urban stretches and reducing pressure on the existing highway. Planning for the proposed 140-km corridor has already begun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pune-Satara stretch has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic over the past few years, resulting in frequent delays and accidents. To address the issue, the Centre and NHAI are pushing multiple infrastructure projects, including multi-level flyovers and the proposed Pune-Satara western bypass project.Officials said that the bypass project, estimated at ₹6,000 crore, is aimed at diverting heavy vehicular traffic away from urban stretches and reducing pressure on the existing highway. Planning for the proposed 140-km corridor has already begun. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Suhas Ghante, senior engineer at NHAI, said that the project is being designed to eliminate major accident-prone spots and improve travel efficiency on the highway. “Black spots on the Satara-Pune highway will be removed and necessary infrastructure measures, including flyovers and traffic management systems, will be implemented at the required locations. As per the directions of union minister Nitin Gadkari, the detailed project report (DPR) for the project has been proposed and is currently under preparation. Once the planned works are completed, the Satara-to-Pune journey can be completed within one hour. This will be a major relief for daily commuters, transport operators and long-distance travellers,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regular commuters have welcomed the proposal, saying traffic congestion on the highway has become unbearable over the years. “Travelling between Pune and Satara during peak hours has become extremely stressful. Traffic jams near Shirwal and Khambataki often waste one to two hours, especially because of heavy trucks and bottlenecks. If these flyovers are constructed, it will save both time and fuel for thousands of passengers,” said Pravin Jadhav, a businessman who frequently travels on the route.

Another commuter, Mangal Harkare, said that the highway urgently needs better traffic planning and safety infrastructure. “The Pune-Satara highway has witnessed several accidents and massive traffic congestion over the years. During weekends and holidays, vehicles remain stuck for long near major junctions. The proposed bypass and flyovers will not only reduce travel time but also improve safety for regular commuters,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}