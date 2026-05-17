Quantum tech training hub to come up at IISER Pune

The Maharashtra government on Friday approved a state-level quantum technology and skill development initiative aligned with the Centre’s National Quantum Mission.

Under the programme, I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune will function as the hub institution. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the decision, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said the state government has granted administrative approval of ₹20 crore for the programme.

The initiative is implemented in line with the National Quantum Mission launched by the central government in 2023 with an allocation of ₹6,000 crore aimed at positioning India as a global leader in advanced quantum technologies.

Under the programme, I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune will function as the hub institution. Participating institutions include COEP Technological University, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology.

According to the government, the funds will be used to establish quantum technology laboratories, high-performance computing infrastructure, simulation facilities, cloud-based platforms and specialised training modules across participating institutions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The initiative will focus on creating skilled manpower in the field of quantum technology in Maharashtra. Advanced training programmes will be conducted for professors from participating institutions at IISER Pune, and these trained faculty members will further guide and train students,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The initiative will focus on creating skilled manpower in the field of quantum technology in Maharashtra. Advanced training programmes will be conducted for professors from participating institutions at IISER Pune, and these trained faculty members will further guide and train students,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The minister said that, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, quantum technology will be introduced as a minor subject at the undergraduate engineering level, while specialised postgraduate courses and elective subjects will also be launched. He said the initiative would help realise the vision of a “Quantum-Ready Maharashtra” by strengthening collaboration among educational institutions, research organisations and industry stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said that, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, quantum technology will be introduced as a minor subject at the undergraduate engineering level, while specialised postgraduate courses and elective subjects will also be launched. He said the initiative would help realise the vision of a “Quantum-Ready Maharashtra” by strengthening collaboration among educational institutions, research organisations and industry stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

quantum technology See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON