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Quantum tech training hub to come up at IISER Pune

Announcing the decision, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said the state government has granted administrative approval of ₹20 crore for the programme

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Maharashtra government on Friday approved a state-level quantum technology and skill development initiative aligned with the Centre’s National Quantum Mission.

Under the programme, I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune will function as the hub institution. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Announcing the decision, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said the state government has granted administrative approval of 20 crore for the programme.

The initiative is implemented in line with the National Quantum Mission launched by the central government in 2023 with an allocation of 6,000 crore aimed at positioning India as a global leader in advanced quantum technologies.

Under the programme, I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune will function as the hub institution. Participating institutions include COEP Technological University, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology.

According to the government, the funds will be used to establish quantum technology laboratories, high-performance computing infrastructure, simulation facilities, cloud-based platforms and specialised training modules across participating institutions.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Quantum tech training hub to come up at IISER Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / Quantum tech training hub to come up at IISER Pune
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