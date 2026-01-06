Rabid dog goes on biting spree in Chakan, leaving many wounded in its wake

Panic gripped Chakan on Sunday after a rabid dog went on a biting spree, nipping more than 25 people including children, women and the elderly. The rabid dog bit stray canines it ran into that are now suspected to have also become rabies-infected. Meanwhile, local residents killed the rabid dog that had mauled so many in its wake. (HT)

Laxman Wagh, one of the victims from Chakan, said, “I was heading to the market in the afternoon when a dog came charging at me and bit my leg. By the time I reached the hospital, it had bitten seven more people in the area…”

The victims were initially taken to Chakan Rural Hospital but many were referred elsewhere due to limited anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and unavailability of anti-rabies serum (ARS). Several victims were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri and Sassoon General Hospital for emergency treatment. Others who rushed to private hospitals were told that anti-rabies injections are unavailable. The health department later made 40 ARS and sufficient ARV available at Chakan Rural Hospital.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, YCMH, said, “A mass casualty due to animal bites was reported at the hospital on Sunday. We got as many as 16 dog bite victims from Chakan, which included four children. Many of them had suffered grade III dog bites on their hands and thighs. ARS and ARV were administered to them and they were discharged after providing the required medical management.”

Even as angry residents accused the Chakan Municipal Council of failing to act in time, Ankush Jadhav, chief executive officer (CEO) of the council, said that the civic body has been running a dog sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drive since October 2025. “Between 250 and 300 stray dogs have already been sterilised and vaccinated under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. There were no dog-bite incidents reported in recent months. However, new stray dogs entering the Chakan limits from outside areas appears to be the reason behind the recent attacks,” Jadhav said. He added that the municipal council has now launched a special drive across schools, hospitals, markets and crowded areas to identify, sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs.