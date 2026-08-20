Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign gets police nod

Pune: Pune police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with female students under the party’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign at the AISSPMS ground on August 22, but have imposed 30 conditions on the organisers.

Pune police grant permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with female students under ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign at AISSPMS ground on August 22, but have imposed conditions. (AICC/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Congress received permission on Wednesday, a day after it was issued. The conditions place the onus of maintaining law and order squarely on the organisers. Police warned that they can cancel the permission and initiate legal action if any activity detrimental to public order is detected during the programme.

“We have received permission from Pune police. We will comply with the conditions police have laid out for the event,” said senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi.

The organisers have been directed not to display or circulate objectionable photographs, banners or posters and to ensure no incident takes place that could disturb peace. They have also been asked to ensure that the sentiments of any religious community are not hurt during the programme.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The permission stipulates that the number of attendees cannot exceed the prescribed limit. Congress leaders have said around 8,000 female students are expected to attend the interaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The permission stipulates that the number of attendees cannot exceed the prescribed limit. Congress leaders have said around 8,000 female students are expected to attend the interaction. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The organisers have also been told to ensure that the programme begins and concludes within the permitted time. They will be responsible for any law-and-order problem arising during the event, according to the conditions imposed by the police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As part of the security arrangements, the organisers have been asked to install CCTV cameras and ensure they remain operational around the clock. Photography through drones has not been permitted among other restrictions.

The Congress programme is part of its nationwide ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, launched to highlight issues concerning students and the education system.