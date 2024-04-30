Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Pune on May 3

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune will witness another high-profile visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a part of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune will witness another high-profile visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a part of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. (Congress-X)

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi’s public rally has been planned in Pune on May 3 as a part of canvasing for its nominee Ravindra Dhangekar and other nominees of Maha Vikas Aghadi from Pune district.

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “Rahul Gandhi is addressing more public rallies in the country than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The INDIA alliance has now planned Rahul Gandhi’s public rally at Pune.”

He said, “Rahul Gandhi is the opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate.” htc