 Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Pune on May 3 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Pune on May 3

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 11:17 PM IST

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi’s public rally has been planned in Pune on May 3 as a part of canvasing for its nominee Ravindra Dhangekar and other nominees of Maha Vikas Aghadi from Pune district

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune will witness another high-profile visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a part of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune will witness another high-profile visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a part of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. (Congress-X)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune will witness another high-profile visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a part of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. (Congress-X)

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi’s public rally has been planned in Pune on May 3 as a part of canvasing for its nominee Ravindra Dhangekar and other nominees of Maha Vikas Aghadi from Pune district.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “Rahul Gandhi is addressing more public rallies in the country than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The INDIA alliance has now planned Rahul Gandhi’s public rally at Pune.”

He said, “Rahul Gandhi is the opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate.” htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Pune on May 3
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On